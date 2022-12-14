WHO chief hopeful COVID emergency will end next year

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a media briefing on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that COVID-19 will not be recognized as a global emergency at some point next year.

His remarks come amid concerns of a potential COVID spike in China as the World's second-largest economy emerges from its strict "zero-COVID" policy.

In September, Dr. Tedros said that the World has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, President Joe Biden said that "the pandemic is over," sending shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers lower.

A committee of the WHO meets every few months to discuss whether COVID-19 fits the criteria to be declared as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the global body's highest level of warning.

First detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, COVID-19 has killed more than 6.6M people across the World. The U.S. declared the pandemic a national emergency in March 2020. In November, the Biden administration did not indicate any plans to end the emergency status when the declaration expires in January.

