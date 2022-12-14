Sen. Warren presses Pfizer on price increase for COVID vaccine

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senator-Elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) sent a letter to Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla over the drugmaker's plan to more than quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The current price of the vaccine is ~$30 dose based on what the US government pays. However, the new price could go as high as $130.
  • In October, reports surfaced that Pfizer (PFE) was planning the hike after the U.S. government's current purchase plan ends.
  • "This price increase represents pure and deadly greed on the part of the company, and could result in the COVID-induced fatalities of many uninsured Americans that may be unable to afford the vaccine," the lawmakers wrote.
  • Most of the questions posed to Bourla have to do with revenue and profit estimates from the vaccine.
  • On Tuesday, Pfizer (PFE) was awarded a ~$2B federal contract to provide additional courses of its COVID antiviral, Paxlovid.

