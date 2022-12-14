Hot Stocks: Trump's DWAC rises; BBY, QS fall on downgrades; KYMR climbs on clinical data

With the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision looming over Wall Street, there were still some individual names that saw meaningful action in Tuesday's midday trading based on stock-specific headlines.

This included Donald Trump's Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), which rallied after the former president promised a "major announcement" was coming. Elsewhere, Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) gained ground following the announcement of clinical data.

A couple of analyst downgrades also shared a piece of the spotlight. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and QuantumScape (QS) both dropped on separate bearish comments.

Decliners

Best Buy (BBY) lost ground following a bearish analyst comment. Shares of the electronics retailer slipped 2% in midday trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral.

"With few positive catalysts for BBY shares in the next 12 months, we see relative upside to stocks in our coverage that have a more favorable macro cycle (such as auto aftermarket companies), a store expansion story (growth companies with white space), and/or that sell non-discretionary product," analyst Elizabeth Suzuki stated in a note to clients.

In another impactful analyst comment, QuantumScape (QS) also came under pressure following a bearish turn. Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the developer of batteries for electric cars to Sell from Neutral, citing worries about competition in the industry.

"With investors increasingly focused on EPS power and [free cash flow] in light of the tough macro conditions, we believe that QuantumScape shares will underperform our broader coverage," the firm argued.

Gainers

The release of clinical data encouraged buying in Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR), which soared 15% in intraday action. The company issued data from a Phase 1 trial of its KT-474 product in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

KYMR also released updates on three other products, KT-413, KT-333 and KT-253. All three are being developed for various cancers.

Meanwhile, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the SPAC slated to take Donald Trump's social media company public, rose more than 6% in midday action, ahead of a "major announcement" scheduled for Thursday.

On the Truth Social app, one of the assets DWAC would take public, the former president teased an upcoming revelation, saying "AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!"

