Casket-maker Matthews gains as activist pushes for board changes, unit sale

Dec. 14, 2022 12:43 PM ETMatthews International Corporation (MATW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Funeral Series

Pears2295/E+ via Getty Images

  • Casket-maker Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATWrose 3.7% after activist investor Barington Capital discusses its stake in the company and the need for a refreshed board.
  • Barington wants Matthews (MATW) to also cut costs and evaluate selling its packaging business, Barington CEO James Mitarotonda said at the Bloomberg Activism Forum on Tuesday.
  • Barington owned 169K shares of Matthews (MATW) as of the end of September. Matthews shares have dropped 18% this year through Tuesday vs Hillenbrand, which has a division that makes caskets, which fell 3.5%.
  • Matthew (MATW) reported Q3 results last month. 

