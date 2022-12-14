Casket-maker Matthews gains as activist pushes for board changes, unit sale
Dec. 14, 2022 12:43 PM ETMatthews International Corporation (MATW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Casket-maker Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) rose 3.7% after activist investor Barington Capital discusses its stake in the company and the need for a refreshed board.
- Barington wants Matthews (MATW) to also cut costs and evaluate selling its packaging business, Barington CEO James Mitarotonda said at the Bloomberg Activism Forum on Tuesday.
- Barington owned 169K shares of Matthews (MATW) as of the end of September. Matthews shares have dropped 18% this year through Tuesday vs Hillenbrand, which has a division that makes caskets, which fell 3.5%.
- Matthew (MATW) reported Q3 results last month.
