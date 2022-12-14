Jabil FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 14, 2022 12:49 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, December 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.32B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments