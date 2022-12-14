Needham launched its coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) on Wednesday with a Buy recommendation, projecting up to $1.3B sales opportunity for the biotech's cancer medication Ayvakit.

In January 2020, the FDA greenlighted Ayvakit for metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), and the agency later expanded the label to include advanced systemic mastocytosis (Advanced SM).

"Ayvakit's slowing growth in AdvSM is understood," Needham's Ami Fadia and the team said, adding that its approval for non-advanced SM, expected mid-2023, will expand its sales from $110M in 2022 to $1.3B in 2030.

The analysts point out that their 2030 sales estimate for Ayvakit still stands below the consensus due to potential competition from bezuclastinib developed by Cogent Biosciences (COGT), given the superior performance of the latter in both AdvSM and non-AdvSM.

Fadia and the team also point to the Blueprint's (BPMC) pipeline for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, which they said is early but targets a $7B market and can drive upside with positive updates.

The analysts issued a $60 price target on the stock, which stands ~24% lower than the current average per share target on Wall Street.

In November, Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint (BPMC) to Perform from Outperform, citing challenges to the commercial launch of Ayvakit.