- Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) on Wednesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3 million Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $12 million.
- Erayak has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price.
- The offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Craft Capital Management LLC and R.F. Lafferty & Co Inc are acting as co-underwriters and joint book-runners for the offering.
