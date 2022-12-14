Erayak Power Solution prices IPO at $4 a share

Dec. 14, 2022 1:13 PM ETErayak Power Solution Group Inc. (RAYA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) on Wednesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3 million Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $12 million.
  • Erayak has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Craft Capital Management LLC and R.F. Lafferty & Co Inc are acting as co-underwriters and joint book-runners for the offering.

