Armstrong World Industries cut to Hold at Jefferies on weak mineral fiber volumes
Dec. 14, 2022 1:51 PM ETArmstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Jefferies on Wednesday cut its rating on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold from Buy, citing "underwhelming" volumes from its mineral fiber segment.
- The research firm also lowered its price target to $71 from $95, implying 3.2% potential downside to last close.
- "We believe Armstrong's (AWI) earnings will be relatively resilient in 2023 even to a recession due to pricing power, but given its limited exposure to heavy commercial, our contacts see volumes in mineral fiber down low single digits in 2023," analyst Philip Ng wrote in a note to clients.
- "With a more muted demand backdrop, we see downside risk to 2023 consensus estimates, and believe shares are fairly valued trading at 9.2x 2023E EV/EBITDA," he said, adding that there is "limited room for multiple expansion" as investors pivot out of late cycle names.
- Jefferies' rating on Armstrong (AWI) is in line with SA Quant's Hold rating, but contrasts bullish sell-side ratings.
Comments