Colorado becomes fourth state to ask feds to import drugs from Canada
Dec. 14, 2022 2:02 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), JNJ, GILD, MRKAMGN, BMY, LLY, RBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Colorado has joined Florida, New Hampshire, and Mexico, becoming the latest state to ask the federal government for permission to import drugs from Canada to save money.
- On Dec. 5, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing submitted a Section 804 Importation Plan application to the US FDA.
- The state says that if approved, importing drugs from Canada will save its residents $53M-$88M annually.
- HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told Kaiser Health News that while the administration welcomes application, he wouldn't promise that the FDA would act on them in 2023.
- Major pharma and biotech companies: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).
- Drug reimportation from Canada has bipartisan appeal. Former President Donald Trump (R) was a proponent and rules to apply for reimportation were finalized during his tenure. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is also a supporter.
Comments (35)