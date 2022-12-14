Colorado becomes fourth state to ask feds to import drugs from Canada

  • Colorado has joined Florida, New Hampshire, and Mexico, becoming the latest state to ask the federal government for permission to import drugs from Canada to save money.
  • On Dec. 5, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing submitted a Section 804 Importation Plan application to the US FDA.
  • The state says that if approved, importing drugs from Canada will save its residents $53M-$88M annually.
  • HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told Kaiser Health News that while the administration welcomes application, he wouldn't promise that the FDA would act on them in 2023.
  • Drug reimportation from Canada has bipartisan appeal. Former President Donald Trump (R) was a proponent and rules to apply for reimportation were finalized during his tenure. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is also a supporter.

Comments (35)

