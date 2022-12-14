Needham launched its coverage on the clinical-stage biotech Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) with a Buy recommendation on Wednesday, arguing that the company's systemic mastocytosis candidate bezuclastinib can outperform a rival therapy from Blueprint Medicines (BPMC).

The decision comes days after Cogent (COGT) updated Phase 2 data for bezuclastinib in advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) at the recent American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Bezuclastinib is undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial called SUMMIT for NonAdvSM and a registrational Phase 3 trial called PEAK for imatinib-resistant Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST).

Blueprint (BPMC) markets Ayvakit for AdvSM and GIST and generated $28.6M net product revenue from the treatment in Q3 2022 with ~65% YoY growth.

Needham's Ami Fadia and the team project more than $1.2B in sales for bezuclastinib in 2030, arguing that the experimental drug can outperform Ayvakit with similar safety in NonAdvSM and indicate similar efficacy but better safety in AdvSM,

The analysts issue a $24 per share target for Cogent (COGT) and cite PEAK and SUMMIT data expected in H1 2023 and H2 2023 as some of the key near-term catalysts for the stock, respectively.

Needham also initiated Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with a Buy rating on Wednesday, projecting $1.3B in sales for Ayvakit.