Arqit Quantum plummets 15% post FY 2022 results
Dec. 14, 2022 11:41 AM ETARQQBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) shares plunges 14.7% as the Co. had anticipated booking several government contracts in FY 2022 which slipped into the current fiscal year.
- The Co. prioritized a significant portion of its finite resources to capture this go-to-market strategy in FY 2022, rather than focussing on the more tactical enterprise licence sales.
- Also, announced a series of major channel partner relationships which refocuses and accelerates our go-to-market strategy and is expected to drive growth through annual recurring revenues.
- The Co. generated $20M in revenue and other operating income as compared to $48K in fiscal year 2021.
- Also, QuantumCloudTM revenue totalled $7.2M for the period from 5 contracts, including Virgin Orbit and AUCloud which represent the vast majority of such revenue.
- During the period, 1,852,736 warrants were exercised with cash proceeds to Arqit of $21.3M.
- Ended the period with a cash balance of $49M vs. a cash balance of $87M as of Arqit’s 30 September 2021 fiscal year end.
- “Our symmetric key agreement software is well positioned to deliver stronger, simpler encryption as a fundamental part of the zero trust strategy of the world’s biggest vendors, and the enterprises and governments that they serve.” said David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO.
