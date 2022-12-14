Fed's key rate seen topping 5% in 2023 with cuts in 2024 and 2025, dot plot shows

Most officials within the Federal Reserve expect the U.S. central bank's benchmark interest rate to top 5% in 2023 as it continues to try to win the battle against stubbornly high inflation. From there, monetary policymakers expect to pause rates at that level with cuts not starting until 2024.

That represents an increase from the 4.6% median prediction for 2023 issued in September, supporting the higher for longer narrative. Meanwhile, the median long-term projection as well as the median 2022 projection were unchanged at 2.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

The latest projections on Wednesday come according to the Fed's so-called dot plot, a closely watched summary of expectations for the future outlined by 19 members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policymaking arm.

For 2023, most officials (17) now see the key rate reaching a level between approximately 5.0%-5.75%, with only two forecasting a level just under 5%. In the following year, the dot plot shows a wide dispersion of rate forecasts ranging from just above 3% to just below 5.75%, representing 1% worth of rate cuts in the year. An even wider set of rate predictions for 2025 were displayed, ranging from nearly 2.25% to almost 5.75%, signaling another 1% worth of cuts.

Turning to the real economy, the Fed has once again downgraded its economic outlook for next year, as it seeks to tighten financial conditions and bring demand back into better balance with supply. Inflation-adjusted (real) gross domestic product for 2023 is now expected to be 0.5% compared with the 1.2% September estimate. For 2022, though, real GDP is also anticipated to be 0.5% versus the 0.2% estimated in September.

Economic output for 2024 is now targeted at 1.6% vs. the 1.7% previous estimate. The 2025 projection was unchanged at 1.8%.

Looking at the labor market, the Fed targeted the 2022 unemployment rate to be 3.7%, slightly improving from the 3.8% projected in September. But the rate is anticipated to drift up to 4.6% in 2023 and stay there through 2024, compared with 4.4% from 2023-2024 in September's estimate. It called for a 2025 rate of 4.5% vs. the 4.3% prior estimate.

Core PCE inflation is seen coming at 4.8% in 2022 vs. 4.5% prior estimate. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge is then expected to slide to 3.5% in 2023 vs. 3.5% prior estimate, followed by a 2.5% rate in 2024 vs. 2.3% prior estimate and then to 2.1% in 2025 (unchanged).

Along with the dot plot, the Fed downshifted to a 50-basis-point rate hike and sees more rate increases ahead.