Getting inflation down toward the Federal Reserve's 2% goal "will likely require a restrictive stance for some time," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after the central bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%-4.50%. That's a step down from the 75-bp rate hikes of the past four meetings.

Still, the labor market remains "extremely tight" and continues to be out of balance with demand exceeding supply, he added.

3:07 PM ET: "Changing our inflation target is something we're not thinking about. We're not going to consider that under any circumstances. We'll use our tools to get inflation back to 2%," he said.

3:05 PM ET: "Our policy is getting to a pretty good place" and it's close to "sufficiently restrictive," Powell said. The higher rate "narrows the runway" for a soft landing, but he still thinks it's possible. At this point, if there is a recession no one knows how deep or how long it will be, he added.

3:01 PM ET: The November inflation data "clearly do show a welcome reduction" in the pace of inflation. And he does see good news in the pipeline for housing costs. As for core services inflation, excluding housing, "we do have a way to go there."

2:58 PM ET: "Historical experience cautions strongly about cutting rates prematurely," he said, when asked about the potential for rate cuts ahead. As he has said before, Powell expects no rate cuts until inflation is moving clearly toward 2%.

2:54 PM ET: The projected rate peak was increased from the last meeting because inflation hasn't receded as much as the Fed officials had hoped. That tighter policy also led the FOMC members to increase the expected unemployment rate over that time period as well, he explained.

2:51 PM ET: Powell said he hasn't made a judgment yet on what size the February rate hike should be. That should depend on incoming data.

2:47 PM ET: While the speed of the rate hikes was important when the Fed started raising rates, "it's not so important to think about how fast we go" now, but where the peak rate ends up. "Then the question will be how long we stay there," he said. The Fed will keep the rate at the terminal rate for as long as it needs to to tame inflation.

2:42 PM ET: "We think financial conditions have tightened significantly in the past year," he said. "Our focus is not on short-term moves, but persistent moves." He doesn't consider the policy to be at sufficiently restrictive policy stance yet.

2:40 PM ET: While the median FOMC rate projection for 2023 has increased to 5.1% from the previous 4.6% expectation, the projections are not a plan to raise rates, Powell said.

2:36 PM ET: The central bankers need more evidence that inflation is headed lower, he said. In addition, risks to inflation remain to the upside, he added. On the positive side, inflation expectations remain well anchored.

The FOMC members have increased their projections for its key rate to rise to over 5% by the end of 2023, up from their prior median expectations of 4.6%.