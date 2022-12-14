ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock shot to a 20.36% gain on Wednesday, taking gains over the past month into the triple digits.

The stock courts modest short interest at about 8.4% of its float. Trading volume on Wednesday was also well above typical levels, trending toward over 3M against a daily average of 1.07M.

It was not the only stock in the online fashion space rising sharply on Wednesday. Rent the Runway (RENT) +12.75%, fresh off a stark post-earnings run, also marked a double-digit percentage gain as trading volume more than tripled typical levels. London-based Farfetch (FTCH) also rose 5.61%, joining the rally on above-average trading levels. Short interest in each of those names stands at about 16.7% and 8.3%, respectively.

