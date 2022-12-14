Pfizer in pact with China Meheco to distribute oral COVID-19 therapy in China

Dec. 14, 2022

Joe Raedle

  • Chinese pharmaceutical company China Meheco Corp announced an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday to supply the U.S. pharma giant’s oral COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid in mainland China.
  • According to a company filing, the agreement allows China Meheco to import and sell Paxlovid in the Chinese mainland between December 14, 2022, and November 30, 2023.
  • The statement comes a day after media reports indicated soaring demand for Paxlovid in China amid fears of a potential spike in COVID cases as the country relaxes its tight pandemic-related social restrictions. Paxlovid was said to have sold out on the Chinese healthcare platform 111. inc. on Tuesday, just over half an hour after the media reported the listing.
  • Weeks after Chinese regulators granted conditional approval for Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 early this year, China Meheco announced a licensing deal with Pfizer (PFE) for exclusive commercial rights for the treatment in mainland China in 2022.
  • In November, Pfizer (PFE) reiterated its full-year sales outlook for Paxlovid at $22B below the consensus estimates.

