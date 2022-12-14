Pfizer in pact with China Meheco to distribute oral COVID-19 therapy in China
Dec. 14, 2022 2:57 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Chinese pharmaceutical company China Meheco Corp announced an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday to supply the U.S. pharma giant’s oral COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid in mainland China.
- According to a company filing, the agreement allows China Meheco to import and sell Paxlovid in the Chinese mainland between December 14, 2022, and November 30, 2023.
- The statement comes a day after media reports indicated soaring demand for Paxlovid in China amid fears of a potential spike in COVID cases as the country relaxes its tight pandemic-related social restrictions. Paxlovid was said to have sold out on the Chinese healthcare platform 111. inc. on Tuesday, just over half an hour after the media reported the listing.
- Weeks after Chinese regulators granted conditional approval for Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 early this year, China Meheco announced a licensing deal with Pfizer (PFE) for exclusive commercial rights for the treatment in mainland China in 2022.
- In November, Pfizer (PFE) reiterated its full-year sales outlook for Paxlovid at $22B below the consensus estimates.
Comments