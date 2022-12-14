Motorola acquires incident management company Rave Mobile Safety
Dec. 14, 2022 3:04 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has acquired Rave Mobile Safety, a move to shore up capabilities in mass notification and incident management.
- Terms weren't disclosed.
- Massachusetts-based Rave supplies state and local governments and entities including enterprises, K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the United States.
- Its cloud-native platform supports emergency coordination, helping organizations communicate and collaborate. A "panic button" solution immediately provides real-time incident details, including location, and an incident management solution can help coordinate emergency responses across school safety personnel, administrators and first responders.
