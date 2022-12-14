Motorola acquires incident management company Rave Mobile Safety

Dec. 14, 2022 3:04 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Motorola Headquarters in Silicon Valley

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has acquired Rave Mobile Safety, a move to shore up capabilities in mass notification and incident management.
  • Terms weren't disclosed.
  • Massachusetts-based Rave supplies state and local governments and entities including enterprises, K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the United States.
  • Its cloud-native platform supports emergency coordination, helping organizations communicate and collaborate. A "panic button" solution immediately provides real-time incident details, including location, and an incident management solution can help coordinate emergency responses across school safety personnel, administrators and first responders.

