The Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision sent investors scrambling on Tuesday afternoon, with a volatile session eventually ending with modest losses.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) closed -0.8%, the S&P 500 (SP500) finished -0.6% and the Dow (DJI) ended -0.4%.

Looking at the closing numbers, the Nasdaq finished the session at 11,170.89, a decline of 85.93 on the day. The Dow dropped 142.29 points to end at 33,966.35, while the S&P 500 slipped 24.33 points to end at 3,995.32.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower, although most of the declines were fractional to modest. Only Financials, Materials and Real Estate dropped more than 1%. Health Care recorded a slight gain.

"Mixed signals are bound to cause gyrations in the market, and it's likely that investors are fearful of the Federal Reserve overshooting on interest rates should inflation continue to ease," Daniel Jones, manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, told Seeking Alpha.

He noted that the day's volatility was caused by "the expectation that interest rates would continue to rise through much of next year," which "has caused some uncertainty regarding the future of the economy and seems to ignore the positive inflation data that was reported just one day earlier."

Stocks began the day with modest gains, building on strength seen over the previous couple days, as investors hoped for a less-hawkish stance by the Fed. The market turned lower during the mid-afternoon, however, after policymakers signaled that interest rates could rise higher than they previously thought.

The financial markets saw sharp swings for the final hours of trading as investors reacted to further commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, with the major U.S. equity averages eventually settling on mild losses for the session.

Following its regularly scheduled policy meeting, the Fed announced that it would raise its key rate by 50 basis points, matching the amount that most experts had predicted. This marked a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes after the central bank had revealed increases of 75 basis points at each of the previous four meetings.

However, the projections that accompanied the rate announcement, as well as most of Powell's post-meeting press conference, took a more hawkish tone than many investors had hoped. Still, Powell also gave investors a glimmer of hope by saying that the central bank was getting close a "sufficiently restrictive rates level."

As in the equity market, bond trading saw significant volatility following the Fed announcement. An initial spike in yields quickly dissipated, leaving Treasuries largely flat for the day. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was nearly unchanged at 4.23%. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) slipped about 3 basis points to 3.48%.

Among active stocks, Avidity Biosciences (RNA) surged 55% following the release of clinical trial data. Meanwhile, Charter Communications (CHTR) slumped after outlining a $10B capital expenditure plan.