Warner Bros. Discovery falls 2% as it expects higher restructuring charges

Dec. 14, 2022

Symbol of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Jacek_Sopotnicki/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has slipped 1.6% after hours following a disclosure that it's expecting higher charges due to its restructuring initiatives.
  • In an SEC filing, the company says it now expects pretax charges tied to restructuring of $4.1B-$5.3B - higher than a previously expected $3.2B-$4.3B.
  • Those earlier estimates came on Oct. 24.
  • In particular, the company had previously expected content impairment and development write-offs of $2B-$2.5B, and it now sees those numbers at $2.8B-$3.5B.
  • Restructuring is "ongoing," WBD says, and that could mean additional impairments to come.
  • It still expects restructuring to be substantially done by the end of 2024.

Comments (11)

