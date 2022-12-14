RCI Hospitality Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.09, revenue of $71.4M beats by $1.72M
- RCI Hospitality press release (NASDAQ:RICK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $71.4M (+30.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.72M.
- Salaries and wages: Approximately level at 25.3% vs. 25.6%.
- Income tax: $4.0 million expense compared to $1.6 million benefit. The FY22 effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 11.7%.
- Weighted average shares outstanding: Increased 2.8% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in October 2021, partially offset by subsequent share repurchases.
- Debt: $202.5 million at 9/30/22 compared to $188.0 million at 6/30/22. The increase primarily reflected seller financing used in the July 2022 Cheetah acquisition.
