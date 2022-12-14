Realty Income names Gregory Whyte chief operating officer
Dec. 14, 2022 4:19 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)ONLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) appointed Gregory Whyte as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 3, 2023, the net lease REIT announced on Wednesday.
- Since 2022, Whyte has served as an independent director of Orion Office REIT (ONL), including as the chair of its compensation committee. From 2007 to 2016, he was senior advisor in the Real Estate Leisure and Lodging Investment Banking group at UBS Securities. Before that, he was managing director, global head of Real Estate Equity Research at Morgan Stanley from 1991 to 2006.
- Orion Office REIT (ONL) was spun off from Realty Income (O) after Realty Income had acquired Vereit last year.
Comments