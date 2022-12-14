ExxonMobil starts up Baytown plastic recycling facility
Dec. 14, 2022
- ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) said Wednesday it has started operations of a recycling plant at its integrated manufacturing complex in Baytown, Texas.
- The Baytown facility can process over 80 million pounds per year of plastic waste, and the company said it plans to build recycling facilities at other sites around the world, which would give it the capacity to process up to 1 billion pounds of plastic waste annually by year-end 2026.
- Exxon is assessing facilities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Beaumont, Texas; and Joliet, Illinois; as well as at sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore and Canada.
- ExxonMobil is also collaborating with third parties to assess the potential for recycling technologies and opportunities to support improvements to plastic waste collection and sorting in Malaysia and Indonesia.
