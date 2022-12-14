Streamline Health GAAP EPS of -$0.07 in-line, revenue of $6.2M beats by $0.69M
Dec. 14, 2022 4:22 PM ETStreamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Streamline Health press release (NASDAQ:STRM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 in-line.
- Revenue of $6.2M (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.69M.
- Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($3.1) million, as compared to loss from continuing operations of ($4.4) million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of ($1.2) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.3) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- As of October 31, 2022, the Company’s total Booked SaaS Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) was $14.9 million.
