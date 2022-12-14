Algorithm developer MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO), a unit of Chinese AR technology developer WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI), saw its stock tumble nearly 30% on Wednesday, the day after it went public through a merger with SPAC Venus Acquisition Corp.

Shares of MicroAlgo opened at $5.17. The stock closed at $3, down 27% from the prior close, after hitting a high of $5.54 in morning trading and a low of $2.82 in early afternoon. The stock plunged 61% on Tuesday, its first trading session following the merger.

MicroAlgo was created through a merger between WiMi unit VIYI Algorithim and Venus. WiMi controls a majority of the voting securities of the combined entity.

Venus shareholders approved the planned merger with VIYI Algo, a developer of central processing algorithms, in October. The deal valued VIYI at around $400M.