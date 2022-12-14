Innovative Solutions and Support GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $7.3M
Dec. 14, 2022 4:25 PM ETInnovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Innovative Solutions and Support press release (NASDAQ:ISSC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.10.
- Revenue of $7.3M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- The Company’s cash on hand increased to $17.3 million as of September 30, 2022
- Total sales for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, were $27.7 million up 20.4% compared to $23.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
- Operating income of $6.0 million was up 54.5% from $3.9 million in fiscal 2021.
- Net income for fiscal 2022 was $5.5 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.29 per share, in fiscal 2021.
- Net income in fiscal 2022 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of an asset.
