South Jersey Industries ticks higher as investors wait on planned sale
Dec. 14, 2022 4:26 PM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) rose 1% as investors continue to wait for state regulatory approval for the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
- There is said to have been "some progress" made in settlement talks between the parties trying to secure regulatory approval from New Jersey's public utilities regulator and others, CTFN reported on Monday, citing a source close to the matter. The source didn't offer any specific details or potential timing for an agreement.
- Late last month a schedule with the New Jersey utilities regulator was pushed out a month to give additional time for settlement talks over the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
- Infrastructure Investments Fund agreed to acquire South Jersey Industries (SJI) for $36/share in cash in February.
