Novavax to sell up to $125M of shares

Dec. 14, 2022

A Healthcare Worker Prepares a Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Biotechnology company Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is selling up to $125M of shares in a proposed underwritten public offering.
  • The company expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M of shares at the public offering price.
  • Additionally, Novavax is also offering $125M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 to qualified institutional buyers.
  • The two offerings are not contingent upon the consummation of the other.
  • The net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, among other purposes.
  • NVAX shares were trading -12.83% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments (4)

