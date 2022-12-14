Empire State Realty Trust adds operating chief role to CFO
Dec. 14, 2022 4:36 PM ETEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT), the REIT that owns the Empire State Building, on Wednesday named Christina Chiu the company's chief operating officer.
- She is currently the company's executive vice president, chief financial officer. Her areas of oversight include capital markets, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax, treasury, investor relations, information technology, legal and human resources.
- Chiu joined Empire State Realty (ESRT) in 2020 after 18 years at Morgan Stanley (MS) where she served as managing director and chief operating officer of the Global Listed Real Assets business at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
- In her new role, she'll work with ESRT Chairman Anthony Malkin and Tom Durels, executive vice president of Real Estate, on strategic objectives to enhance shareholder value through proactive company actions and capital allocation; drive efficiencies across the company through process enhancements and technology; and foster a culture of performance and accountability.
- In July, BMO upgraded Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Market Perform on tourist rebound.
Comments