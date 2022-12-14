Centene appoints new leadership; Ken Fasola President of Centene, Dave Thomas CEO of Medicaid
Dec. 14, 2022 4:38 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) said on Wednesday it had made new leadership changes to the company.
- (CNC) appointed Ken Fasola named President of Centene. He has served as Centene's Executive Vice President of Health Care Enterprises and a member of the Office of the CEO.
- Jim Murray has been named Chief Operating Officer. He served as the company's Chief Transformation Officer.
- Dave Thomas will become Chief Executive Officer of Markets and Medicaid. He most recently served as Centene's Executive Vice President, Markets.
- Brent Layton will become Senior Advisor to the CEO.
- The senior executive assumed their role on Wednesday.
- The Company also announced the appointment of Alice Chen as Chief Health Officer (CHO), effective January 1, and Brian LeClaire as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective December 5.
Comments