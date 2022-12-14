Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), Maxar (NYSE:MAXR) and Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) are the best stocks in the defense industry for 2023, analysts at Goldman Sachs said Wednesday. They have a Buy rating on all three companies.

The bank also pointed out its Sell rating on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII).

“We find it to be one of the more difficult times we’ve seen to make a call on defense stocks,” Noah Poponak, analyst at Goldman Sachs, said in a Dec. 14 report. “Geopolitics are tense, but could deescalate.”

U.S. Department of Defense spending is at an all-time high of greater than $800 billion, and if past cycles are any indication, “it will be easy to have a decelerating or negative growth rate at some point,” according to the report.

Raytheon (RTX), whose Pratt & Whitney unit makes jet engines, is less expensive compared with aerospace and defense peers, Goldman said.

“We see Raytheon (RTX) as the best way to gain exposure to the high-quality aerospace aftermarket as well as higher global defense spend without overweighting either,” the report said.

Raytheon in October said it was ramping up production of Javelin anti-tank missiles, which are made by a joint venture with Lockheed Martin (LMT), to re-stock U.S. supplies. The Pentagon this year has provided Ukraine with several thousand Javelins to help repel Russian ground forces.

Maxar (MAXR) is on the verge of reducing capital expenditures while increasing free cash flow with the first launch of its WorldView Legion imaging satellites early next year.

“The hardware business has been seeing operational and margin improvement over the last several quarters,” according to Goldman, “while the imaging business is a high-margin, recurring revenue, naturally high-quality business with the defense ecosystem.”

Planet Labs (PL), the maker of imaging satellites, also is rated as a Buy.

“Due to its one-to-many scalable model in a nascent industry, the growth and margin potential for this business is significantly above the end market,” Goldman said, “and the company has significant cash on the balance sheet to support its expansion.”

L3Harris (LHX) is rated as a Sell because of lagging organic revenue growth and slimmer margins.

“L3Harris (LHX) has some quality assets and technology-rich pieces of the business, but also has other pieces that can be lumpy in nature, and it lacks any large singular major program drivers,” Goldman said. “We expected forward consensus estimates to continue to be revised lower.”

Huntington Ingalls (HII), which makes ships for the military, also is rated as a Sell because of risks such as supply-chain constraints, labor shortages and inflation.

“Manufacturing of large naval ships is difficult, and more like a project business than a serial production defense business,” Goldman said. The stock “trades at a valuation discount to the average large-cap defense prime, but we think that is reasonable given the structural differences.”