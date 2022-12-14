Plains All American sells stake in KFS joint venture to Keyera for $270M

  • Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) on Wednesday said it sold its 21% ownership interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan (KFS) facility to Keyera Corporation for about $270 million.
  • Keyera's total stake in KFS has now increased to 98%, and the companies expect the stake sale to close in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Under the agreement, Plains will maintain its current customers and contracts and lease back fractionation and storage capacity at the Keyera facility for a multi-year transition period.
  • The parties have also agreed to improve the long-term propane, butane, condensate and C3+ connectivity between their respective assets.
  • Keyera said the acquisition of the stake is immediately accretive to its DCF per share, and upon closing, DCF per share is expected to average about 3% accretion per year, including tax synergies.
  • To fund the acquisition of the stake, Keyera has agreed to issue, and the underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis, 7.1M of its common shares at $28.30 per share for total proceeds of about $200 million.

