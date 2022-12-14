M&T Bank taps Truist executive for its next CFO

  • M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced on Wednesday that Daryl Bible will join the company as its next chief financial officer in Q2 2023, succeeding Darren King, who will oversee a portfolio of businesses.
  • Bible comes from Trust Financial (TFC), where he served as CFO. He joined Truist's predecessor BB&T in January 2008 after a 24-year career with U.S. Bank (USB), where he served 10 years as treasurer.
  • King, who will remain CFO through the transition in Q2 2023, will assume an expanded set of responsibilities including oversight of a range of businesses, including retail and business banking, mortgage, and consumer lending.
  • M&T Bank (MTB) also named Chris Kay head of Enterprise Platforms. He'll strengthen the bank's core capabilities, including digital and enterprise payments, and enhance other core bank platforms while further improving operational effectiveness. He will also move into the new role in Q2 2023.
  • M&T Bank's (MTB) Q3 earnings trailed consensus as loan growth stalled from the prior quarter.

