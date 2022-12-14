CleanSpark GAAP EPS of -$0.95 misses by $0.41, revenue of $131.52M misses by $7.76M
Dec. 14, 2022 4:04 PM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CleanSpark press release (NASDAQ:CLSK): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.95 misses by $0.41.
- Revenue of $131.52M (+234.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.76M.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $65.7 million, an increase of $54.5 million or 487% from $11.2 million in the prior year.
- 2023 Outlook: As part of the agreement, Lancium agreed to build clean campuses in west Texas to host 200 MW, or about 6.6 EH/s. Lancium informed CleanSpark that capital constraints have affected their ability to meet their commitments. Expected completion dates have been pushed into late 2023 and, based on current market conditions, perhaps even later. For this reason, CleanSpark's management team is revising 2023 calendar year-end guidance to 16 EH/s.
- Shares -2.19%.
