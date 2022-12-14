New Fortress Energy launches secondary offering of 6.9M shares

  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) on Wednesday announced a secondary public offering of 6.9 million shares of the company’s common stock by its selling stockholder Energy Transition.
  • The 6.9 million shares of common stock represent approximately 3.3% of the company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on December 13, 2022, and represent 21.3% of the shares held by the selling stockholder in the company as of that date.
  • The company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.
  • J.P. Morgan is acting as sole underwriter for the proposed offering.

