FDA clears Biomea's investigational new drug application for its diabetes inhibitor

Dec. 14, 2022 4:59 PM ETBiomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) on Wednesday said the U.S. FDA had cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for its inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes.
  • The IND clearance will let BMEA activate clinical sites in the U.S. under its phase 1/2 clinical trial called COVALENT-111.
  • The early-stage portion of the trial was previously completed, with BMF-219 showing a favorable safety profile.
  • The mid-stage portion of the trial is ongoing and is evaluating BMF-219's long-term glycemic control.
  • Initial data from the mid-stage portion of the study is expected in H1 2023.
  • BMEA stock earlier closed +1.5% at $7.32.

Comments

