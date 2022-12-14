Ocean Power GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $0.3M

Dec. 14, 2022 4:02 PM ETOcean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ocean Power press release (NYSE:OPTT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
  • Revenue of $0.3M (+20.0% Y/Y).
  • Total orders for the 2Q23 were $2.3 million, as compared to $0.1 million for the second quarter ended October 31, 2021.
  • Delivered gross margin of $0.2 million through the six months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to a gross loss of $(0.2) million through the six months ended October 31, 2021.
  • Combined cash, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at October 31, 2022 was $46.4 million.
  • Bank debt remained at $0 at October 31, 2022
  • Shares +4.84% AH.

