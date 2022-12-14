Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation declares $0.078 dividend

Dec. 14, 2022 6:03 PM ETFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (FC:CA), FCMGFBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC:CA) declares $0.078/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 8.8%
  • The Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend  on its outstanding common shares of $0.014 per share.
  • These cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.092 per share, are payable on or about January 16, 2023, to holders of shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.
  • Payable Jan. 16; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 29.
