Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation declares $0.078 dividend
Dec. 14, 2022 6:03 PM ETFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (FC:CA), FCMGFBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC:CA) declares $0.078/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 8.8%
- The Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend on its outstanding common shares of $0.014 per share.
- These cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.092 per share, are payable on or about January 16, 2023, to holders of shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.
- Payable Jan. 16; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 29.
