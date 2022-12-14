Court approves Honeywell's $1.3B settlement with asbestos trust

Dec. 14, 2022

  • Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) said Wednesday it received court approval of its $1.3B settlement related to its past production of items containing asbestos.
  • The settlement with the North American Refractories (NARCO) Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust releases Honeywell (HON) from funding obligations to the Trust.
  • The buyout deal was approved last week by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
  • Honeywell (HON) will reduce the $695M NARCO reserve to its estimate of claims-related amounts to be paid to the trust. The company will also recognize a charge associated with the settlement in Q4.
  • NARCO, which was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2002 due to asbestos litigation, was owned by Honeywell (HON) during 1979-1986.
  • HarbisonWalker International, the reorganized entity that emerged from the NARCO bankruptcy, will be acquired by private equity firm Platinum Equity.
  • Expected net proceeds to Honeywell (HON) from this deal will offset impacts from the settlement on Q4 financial statement by ~$300M.
  • Honeywell (HON) will also continue to have the right to collect insurance proceeds in connection with the trust's asbestos-related insurance policies.

