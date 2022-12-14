Spirit Airlines still sees JetBlue merger on track for 2024

Dec. 14, 2022

Spirit And American Airlines Delays Extend To Fourth Day

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) indicated its planned merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is still slated to close in the first half of 2024.

In an SEC filing released after Wednesday’s market close, the airline indicated that it received requests for information from antitrust regulators in September. As of Monday, both airlines “certified substantial compliance” with the regulators’ requests for information. 

“Spirit continues to anticipate that the Merger will close no later than the first half of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions,” the filing concluded.

