Nordson GAAP EPS of $2.44 beats by $0.11, revenue of $683.58M beats by $31.34M

Dec. 14, 2022 4:33 PM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nordson press release (NASDAQ:NDSN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.44 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $683.58M (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $31.34M.
  • Operating profit was $178 million, a 17% increase over prior year.
  • EBITDA in the quarter totaled $202 million, or 30% of sales, and represents an increase of 14% from the prior year EBITDA of $177 million.
  • Q1 Outlook: First quarter 2023 sales are forecasted in the range of $605 to $630 million with adjusted earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.00 per diluted share.
  • 2023 Outlook: Fiscal 2023 forecasted sales growth of 1% to 7% and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.75 to $10.10 per share.
  • Shares +2.58% AH.

