Dec. 14, 2022 5:12 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock spiked 6.1% in Wednesday trading after the financial services company's CEO, Anthony Noto, bought $5M in SOFI common shares.
  • The purchases were executed in multiple trades from Friday to Tuesday, according to an SEC filing.
  • The stock started trading at around $10.50 a share on November 30, 2020, only to close Wednesday's session at $4.70, representing an over 55% drop. The slump comes as President Joe Biden's student loan payment pause keeps getting extended. SoFi offer various loans on its platform including student loans.
  • At the end of November, the Quant system flagged SOFI at high risk of performing badly, citing decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared with other financial stocks. By contrast, take a look at why SA contributor Steven Fiorillo remains bullish on SOFI, calling the stock a Strong Buy.

