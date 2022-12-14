Planet Labs Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $49.7M beats by $2.51M
- Planet Labs press release (NYSE:PL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $49.7M (+56.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.51M.
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin(1) expanded to 54%, compared to 35% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Net dollar retention rate for the quarter was 123%, while net dollar retention rate with winbacks was 125%.
- Percent of Recurring Annual Contract Value for the third quarter was 94%.
- End of Period Customer Count increased 16% year-over-year to 864 customers.
- Ended the quarter with $425 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
- Q4 Outlook: Expects revenue to be in the range of approximately $50 million to $54 million, representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is expected to be between approximately 56% to 59%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately ($21) million and ($16) million. Capital Expenditure as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be between approximately 8% and 11% of revenue for the fourth quarter.
- 2023 Outlook: Planet has increased its revenue outlook and expects it to be in the range of approximately $188 million to $192 million, representing approximately 45% growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is expected to be between approximately 52% to 53%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately ($60) million and ($56) million. Capital Expenditure as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be between approximately 8% to 9% for the full fiscal year 2023.
- Shares +1.73% AH.
