Planet Labs Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $49.7M beats by $2.51M

Dec. 14, 2022 4:10 PM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Planet Labs press release (NYSE:PL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $49.7M (+56.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.51M.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin(1) expanded to 54%, compared to 35% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Net dollar retention rate for the quarter was 123%, while net dollar retention rate with winbacks was 125%.
  • Percent of Recurring Annual Contract Value for the third quarter was 94%.
  • End of Period Customer Count increased 16% year-over-year to 864 customers.
  • Ended the quarter with $425 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
  • Q4 Outlook: Expects revenue to be in the range of approximately $50 million to $54 million, representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is expected to be between approximately 56% to 59%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately ($21) million and ($16) million. Capital Expenditure as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be between approximately 8% and 11% of revenue for the fourth quarter.
  • 2023 Outlook: Planet has increased its revenue outlook and expects it to be in the range of approximately $188 million to $192 million, representing approximately 45% growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is expected to be between approximately 52% to 53%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately ($60) million and ($56) million. Capital Expenditure as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be between approximately 8% to 9% for the full fiscal year 2023.
  • Shares +1.73% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.