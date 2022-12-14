Trip.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.12, revenue of $968M beats by $58.05M
Dec. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ET Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Trip.com press release (NASDAQ:TCOM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $968M (+16.5% Y/Y) beats by $58.05M.
- Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 13% to RMB1.4 billion (US$201 million)
- General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 6% to RMB843 million (US$119 million) from the same period in 2021
- Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB245 million (US$34 million), compared to net loss of RMB868 million for the same period in 2021 and net income of RMB43 million for the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion (US$198 million), compared to RMB537 million for the same period in 2021 and RMB355 million for the previous quarter.
In September 2022, the Company repurchased the remaining US$51 million principal amount of the 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2022 and the entire US$25 million principal amount of the 1.25% convertible notes due 2022 issued to a subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc.
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB62.0 billion (US$8.7 billion).
