Trip.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.12, revenue of $968M beats by $58.05M

  • Trip.com press release (NASDAQ:TCOM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $968M (+16.5% Y/Y) beats by $58.05M.
  • Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 13% to RMB1.4 billion (US$201 million)
  • General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 6% to RMB843 million (US$119 million) from the same period in 2021
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB245 million (US$34 million), compared to net loss of RMB868 million for the same period in 2021 and net income of RMB43 million for the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion (US$198 million), compared to RMB537 million for the same period in 2021 and RMB355 million for the previous quarter.

  • In September 2022, the Company repurchased the remaining US$51 million principal amount of the 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2022 and the entire US$25 million principal amount of the 1.25% convertible notes due 2022 issued to a subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc.

  • As of September 30, 2022, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB62.0 billion (US$8.7 billion).

