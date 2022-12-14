HEXO approves 14 to 1 share consolidation

Dec. 14, 2022 5:14 PM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO), HEXO:CAHEXO:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor4 Comments

Medical cannabis plant selective focus, close up.

MaYcaL/iStock via Getty Images

  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) said Wednesday that following board approval, it filed articles of amendment implementing share consolidation, on the basis of 14 existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share.
  • The notice of consolidation has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
  • The common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Nasdaq under the symbol “HEXO”, and the common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX and Nasdaq on or about December 19, 2022.
  • As a result of the consolidation, the 600,988,447 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the consolidation have been reduced to about 42,927,746 common shares.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.