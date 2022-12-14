HEXO approves 14 to 1 share consolidation
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) said Wednesday that following board approval, it filed articles of amendment implementing share consolidation, on the basis of 14 existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share.
- The notice of consolidation has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
- The common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Nasdaq under the symbol “HEXO”, and the common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX and Nasdaq on or about December 19, 2022.
- As a result of the consolidation, the 600,988,447 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the consolidation have been reduced to about 42,927,746 common shares.
