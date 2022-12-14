Sio Gene Therapies to dissolve company, liquidate assets

Dec. 14, 2022

  • The board of microcap Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) has decided to dissolve the company and liquidate its assets following a review of potential strategic alternatives.
  • Shares are up ~8% in after-hours trading.
  • The company plans to hold a special shareholder meeting in Q1 2023 to gain approval of the dissolution.
  • Sio Gene (SIOX) will establish a reserve to pay all expenses and other known, non-contingent liabilities and obligations.
  • The Company will also make liquidating distributions to shareholders as soon as practical after the certificate of dissolution is filed.
  • The stock is down ~76% year to date.

