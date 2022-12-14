Lennar Non-GAAP EPS of $5.02 beats by $0.12, revenue of $10.17B beats by $90M

Dec. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)LEN.BBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Lennar press release (NYSE:LEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.02 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $10.17B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Deliveries increased 13% to 20,064 homes
  • New orders decreased 15% to 13,200 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 24% to $5.5 billion
  • Backlog decreased 21% to 18,869 homes; backlog dollar value decreased 23% to $8.7 billion.
  • Gross margin on home sales of 24.8%
  • Multifamily operating earnings of $14.8 million, compared to operating earnings of $9.3 million
  • Lennar Other operating loss of $106.1 million, compared to operating loss of $176.2 million
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 billion.
  • Q1 Outlook: New Orders 12,000 - 13,500, Average Sales Price $440,000 - $450,000, Gross Margin % on Home Sales About 21.0%, Financial Services Operating Earnings $50 million - $55 million.
  • Shares -1.77% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.