Lennar Non-GAAP EPS of $5.02 beats by $0.12, revenue of $10.17B beats by $90M
Dec. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)LEN.BBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lennar press release (NYSE:LEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.02 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $10.17B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Deliveries increased 13% to 20,064 homes
- New orders decreased 15% to 13,200 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 24% to $5.5 billion
- Backlog decreased 21% to 18,869 homes; backlog dollar value decreased 23% to $8.7 billion.
- Gross margin on home sales of 24.8%
- Multifamily operating earnings of $14.8 million, compared to operating earnings of $9.3 million
- Lennar Other operating loss of $106.1 million, compared to operating loss of $176.2 million
- Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 billion.
- Q1 Outlook: New Orders 12,000 - 13,500, Average Sales Price $440,000 - $450,000, Gross Margin % on Home Sales About 21.0%, Financial Services Operating Earnings $50 million - $55 million.
- Shares -1.77% AH.
Comments (3)