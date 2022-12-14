Northland Power sells wind project stake in Taiwan to Gentari for C$800M
Dec. 14, 2022 5:43 PM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPIFF), NPI:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) said Wednesday it signed an agreement with Gentari International Renewables, under which Gentari will acquire 49% of Northland’s stake in the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan for C$800 million.
- Upon closing, the transaction will result in Gentari holding a 29.4% indirect equity interest in the project.
- Northland will remain as the single largest shareholder of the project with 30.6% and will continue to take the lead role in its construction and operation.
- The two companies are also seeking to establish a broader strategic partnership, promoting further growth in Taiwan’s offshore wind industry, and have signed an exclusivity agreement in this regard.
- Northland said it has almost 3 GW of gross capacity for projects that are scheduled for financial close and commencement of construction within the next two years and expects its total gross capacity will nearly double to more than 6.5 GW by 2027.
- Gentari has an established target of building 30 to 40 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030 through utility-scale projects across solar, onshore and offshore wind, and battery storage, targeting commercial, industrial, and retail customers.
Comments (1)