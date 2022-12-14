Lennar stock dips 2% as guidance for new orders disappoints

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock inched 2.4% lower postmarket on Wednesday after the homebuilder's Q4 results came in above expectations, but new orders continued to decline on account of higher mortgage rates.

The company expects new orders of 12K-13.5K in Q1 (vs. 15.7K in Q1 2022) and average sales price of $440K-$450K. Lennar (LEN) expects 60K-65K deliveries in 2023 vs. ~66.4K in 2022.

"Our sales volume and pricing have clearly been impacted by rising interest rates, but there remains a significant national shortage of housing, especially workforce housing, and there is still demand as we navigate the rebalance between price and interest rates," said executive chairman Stuart Miller.

Q4 adj. EPS was $5.02 vs. $4.36 in Q4 2021, while revenue increased 20.6% Y/Y to $10.17B.

Revenues from home sales increased 21% to $9.7B, driven by more home deliveries and 8% increase in average sales price.

Deliveries increased 13% to 20K homes, but new orders fell 15% to 13.2K. Backlog shrank 21% to ~18.9K homes.

Gross margin on home sales fell 270 bps to 24.8% as Lennar (LEN) adjusted the price of new home sales and homes in backlog to market to reduce cancellation rates and promote deliveries.

Operating earnings for the financial services segment rose 12.2% to $124.8M due to higher volume and lower costs in the company's title business.

Conference call at 11.00 am ET on December 15.