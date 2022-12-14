SPAC Longview Acquisition II to redeem outstanding class A stock
Dec. 14, 2022 5:59 PM ETLongview Acquisition Corp. II (LGV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Longview Acquisition II (NYSE:LGV) said Wednesday it plans to redeem all outstanding class A stock on or before December 29 at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.06.
- Holders of ~60.9M outstanding public shares exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at ~$10.06/share, for a total redemption amount of ~$613M.
- After these redemptions, ~8.1M public shares remain outstanding.
- As the SPAC will be unable to complete a merger before the deadline, it will dissolve.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the firm's warrants.
Comments (1)