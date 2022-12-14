SPAC Longview Acquisition II to redeem outstanding class A stock

  • Longview Acquisition II (NYSE:LGV) said Wednesday it plans to redeem all outstanding class A stock on or before December 29 at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.06.
  • Holders of ~60.9M outstanding public shares exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at ~$10.06/share, for a total redemption amount of ~$613M.
  • After these redemptions, ~8.1M public shares remain outstanding.
  • As the SPAC will be unable to complete a merger before the deadline, it will dissolve.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the firm's warrants.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.