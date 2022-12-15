SPAC Priveterra to merge with Botox alternative developer AEON Biopharma

Dec. 14, 2022

AEON Biopharma (AEON), which is developing an therapeutic alternative to Botox, plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) (NASDAQ:PMGMU) for $165M in stock.

The merger, which is expected to close during the first half of 2023, estimates the equity value of the combined company at $476M. The deal should generate gross proceeds for the company of $276M, provided no redemptions by Priveterra shareholders.

AEON shareholders could also receive additional share earnouts if the company hits certain clinical milestones.

AEON is working on a proprietary neurotoxin called ABP-450 that it believes can successfully compete against Botox and similar products in the therapeutic market without the reimbursement issues faced by those products. ABP-450 is currently in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of cervical dystonia and episodic migraine.

AEON is led by Marc Forth, the former head of Allergan's Botox therapeutic unit. Allergan, which markets Botox, is now a unit of AbbVie (ABBV).

Priveterra went public in February 2021, raising $276M.

