Newly public ZyVersa stock falls 40% after plunging 67% in debut session

Dec. 14, 2022 8:13 PM ETLSPRU, LSPRBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public ZyVersa Health (ZVSA) stock tumbled 40% on Wednesday after plunging 67% in its debut session on Tuesday.

Shares of ZyVersa, which merged with SPAC Larkspur Health (LSPR) (LSPRU) earlier in the week, opened at $6.25, reaching a high of $6.48 in early trading before sinking to a low of $4.04 in late morning. The stock closed at $4.51.

ZyVersa shares cratered during their first post-merger session on Tuesday, diving 67% to close at $7.50. The stock had closed at $22.50 on Monday.

The biotech company, which is working on treatments for kidney disease, merged with Larkspur though a deal that estimated the combined company's enterprise value at $189M.

